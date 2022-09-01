High Court orders police to protect Vizhinjam Port

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police to provide protection for Vizhinjam Port. The court issued the interim order in a plea filed by Adani Ports.

The court also allowed the company to seek the help of the Central government in case they are unsatisfied with police protection.

Remarking on the ongoing stir by fisherfolks, the court said while it is allowed to stage peaceful protests, agitators should not disrupt the project.

Reacting to the order, protesters said they respect the court order, but would continue with the agitations. The court will take up the plea again on September 27.

Fr Eugene Pereira, who represents the protesters, said that they consider it a primary verdict, and hoped the court would take into account their demands while giving the final verdict.

Two days ago, the High Court said that the construction of the port can't be halted, though the complainants can register their demands on the right forums.

The Adani Ports, which is developing the Vizhinjam Port, approached the High Court seeking protection from protesters on August 25, saying that the stir poses a threat to its employees' lives, and against the government for not taking the required action for the same.