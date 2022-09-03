Traffic regulations in Alappuzha on Sunday

The authorities have imposed traffic regulations in Alappuzha town on Sunday in view of the Nehru Trophy boat race.

Parking will not be allowed on the roadside from the northern side of General Hospital Junction to Kaichoondi Junction and Kommady Junction.

Moreover, all traffic has been banned from 7 am to 7 pm along the roads from District Court North Junction eastwards to Thathampally Kayal Kurissady Junction. Similarly, no vehicles, except KSRTC buses, will be allowed from YMCA South Junction towards east till the Fire and Rescue Services station.

Parking spaces

Authorities have also announced the places where vehicles carrying spectators could be parked.

People arriving from Thanneermukkom side should park vehicles on SDV School ground. Those travelling from Ernakulam side have to take the Kommady-Savakottapalam North Junction route and reach the SDV School ground for parking.

At the same time, spectators from Kaithavana direction have to park vehicles at Carmel, St Antony’s School ground.