Actress assault case: SC grants time until January 31 to complete trial

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted more time to complete the trial in the actress assault case.

The apex court directed that the trial should be completed before January 31, 2023. It also urged all parties to cooperate.

A progress report is to be submitted within four weeks.

The case concerns the abduction of a South Indian actress and her alleged molestation by some persons who forced their way into the vehicle on February 17, 2017.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven.

Though Dileep was subsequently arrested, he was released on bail.

The actress withdrew from the industry for many years. She made her first comment about the case in 2022.

(To be updated)