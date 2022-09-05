Malayalam
Actress assault case: SC grants time until January 31 to complete trial

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2022 12:26 PM IST
Dileep
Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office Kalamassery in Kochi, Sunday, Jan 23, 2022, in connection with a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. Photo: PTI
Topic | Ernakulam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted more time to complete the trial in the actress assault case.

The apex court directed that the trial should be completed before January 31, 2023. It also urged all parties to cooperate.

A progress report is to be submitted within four weeks.

The case concerns the abduction of a South Indian actress and her alleged molestation by some persons who forced their way into the vehicle on February 17, 2017.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven.

Though Dileep was subsequently arrested, he was released on bail.

The actress withdrew from the industry for many years. She made her first comment about the case in 2022.

(To be updated)

