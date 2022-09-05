Ahead of meeting with CM, KSRTC disburses 75% of July's salary

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday distributed 75 per cent of pending salary for the month of July to its employees ahead of the meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The salary was distributed to 24,477 permanent employees. The remaining 25 per cent will be distributed as coupons, the KSRTC informed.

A quarter lakh KSRTC employees and their families were struggling to meet their day-to-day expenses with more than two months of outstanding salary. The KSRTC will settle the dues partially utilising Rs 50 crore allotted by the Government and Rs 10 crore in hand.

The Corporation had provided the employees the option of accepting coupons in place of salary earlier as well. However, cutting across party affiliations, employees had said they were not ready to accept coupons in place of their pending salary.

Meeting chaired by CM

Employees view the meeting with the Chief Minister as the last ditch effort to clear the salary dues.

The government wants KSRTC to implement the single duty system and has said that once that is put in place, a Rs 250-crore rescue package could be allotted.

Although the discussion on the same had happened three times earlier, no decision has been made yet.

On Sunday, KSRTC employees in Kottayam called for a lightning strike from midnight on Monday if the discussion with the Chief Minister fails.

The employees said they would hold a hunger strike in front of the depot along with their families. Even bedridden parents would be brought to the protest venue.

As trade unions cannot hold a protest without giving a 15-day prior notice, employees have decided to strike in their personal capacities.