MG varsity moves SC against cancelling appointment of Dalit writer as professor

Kottayam: The Mahatma Gandhi University on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court's order to cancel the appointment of Rekha Raj as an assistant professor at the School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies.

A division bench of the High Court had cancelled her appointment and directed the university to appoint Nisha Velappan Nair in her place.

Nisha was the second rank holder on the list.

The HC order came on Nisha's petition alleging that there were many snags in the university's appointment process.

The university's decision to move to the apex court was made after a meeting held with the Higher Education Department.

According to the university, it holds the right to make relaxations over rules concerning the appointment to an associate professor's post.