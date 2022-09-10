AKG Centre attack: Crime Branch suspects Cong workers on eve of Rahul's march entering Kerala

The Congress has accused the LDF government in Kerala of playing petty tricks after it has emerged that the Crime Branch probing the attack on the AKG Centre here suspects two Youth Congress activists.

Congress MLA T Siddique mocked the accusations against his party's activists that have surfaced on the eve of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entering the state. KPCC president K Sudhakaran said: "As the saying goes if you can't find the culprit, make one."

The Crime Branch, it is alleged, has linked one of the suspects to an incident onboard a flight carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in mid-June. Youth Congress activists had raised slogans at the CM provoking a reaction from EP Jayarajan, who was also on the flight.

The suspects allegedly hail from Kazhakootam and a relative of one has a similar scooter that was used by a youth who hurled the explosive at the AKG Centre at midnight of July 1.

Marks left behind by the low-intensity explosives hurled at AKG Centre

It is understood that the Crime Branch has also traced their mobile phone location to the locality when the incident occurred. However, there are no further links, it is alleged.

'All set for Yatra'

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran has announced that all preparations are ready to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra that began at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

"Gain freedom through education, gain strength through organisation, gain prosperity through the industry. Today, as we enter the beautiful state of Kerala, on the auspicious occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, his words inspire every step we take on the #BharatJodoYatra," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

It entered Kerala on Saturday evening with thousands of Congress workers giving him a rousing welcome at the state border.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders and party workers during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Sudhaaran said the yatra will be received at Parassala on Sunday morning. Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, said all the arrangements were in place.

"The yatra will pass through seven districts and party workers from other districts will join the yatra in between," Sudhakaran said.

The yatra will progress via the national highway till Thrissur and then take the state highway towards Nilambur.

"The yatra will commence at 7 am every day and will continue till 11 am. It will restart at 4 pm and continue till 7 pm. In between Gandhi will meet people," Sudhakaran said.

He added that to avoid crowing, 300 party workers will accompany Gandhi throughout the yatra. He said a control room has been set up at the KPCC office.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra will officially enter Thiruvananthapuram district on September 11 and will enter Kollam district on September 14. The yatra will enter Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on 23.

The Congress yatra will pass through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.

The yatra will cover 3,570 km in 150 days and pass through 12 states. There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities.

(With agency inputs)

