Job fraud case: Cop leaked case details to main accused

Mavelikkara (Alappuzha): The main accused in a Rs 10-crore job fraud case approached a court seeking anticipatory bail after a police officer allegedly leaked him details of the first complaint against him, it’s revealed now.

V Vineesh Rajan (32), of Kallittakadavu, Kadavoor, Chettikulangara, got 'help' from a police officer who was earlier posted in Mavelikkara, the ongoing probe has revealed. The accused committed the fraud by promising jobs in Devaswom Board and Beverages Corporation.

The investigation team found that the accused obtained a copy of the statement the complainant gave when a case was first lodged against him in mid-August. Following this, Vineesh moved the Alappuzha district court, seeking anticipatory bail.

Though police conducted searches at his institution in Kadavoorkulangara and his rented flat, they couldn’t arrest Vineesh. The investigation team suspects the accused might have destroyed all evidence in the case before his court surrender.

The cops booked Vineesh for illegal possession of liquor and drugs, besides creating forged documents. Vineesh, earlier remanded in police custody, would again be produced before the court on Saturday.

The probe team recovered another mobile phone of the accused by acting on the information obtained during his custodial interrogation.