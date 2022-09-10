Onam kits in shortage, but one lakh remain undistributed

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly one lakh free Onam kits remained undistributed across 14000 PDS outlets in the state this time.

This is even as the food kits ran out in many outlets that witnessed a heavy rush of ration cardholders.

While the other stores had excess food kits, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs decided not to distribute the same after Onam.

It was earlier decided to provide the free kits till 8 pm on the eve of Thiruonam (September 8).

Though owners of the outlets witnessing heavy demands directed the cardholders to other stores, many didn’t receive kits due to the deadline expiry.

The kit distribution process was kickstarted on August 23 and carried out for 15 days.

The portability system, which allows a cardholder to receive the kit from their own ration outlet or others, was allotted only in the last four days.

A large number of Onam kits went undistributed after the Civil Supplies Corporation failed to hand over the kits to PDS outlets on time, especially during the last week, it’s being pointed out.

The fact that 1.18 lakh fewer Onam kits were distributed this time compared to the previous year when a total of 87.02 lakh kits were given to cardholders brings out the significant lapse on the part of Supplyco.

The main factors that came in the way of the successful distribution were the delay in transporting kit items to Maveli stores where they were being packed and Supplyco taking an indirect stance to provide only 94 % of the kits to cardholders.

The complaints could have been avoided if the respective Rationing Inspectors had taken stock of the sales volume in each PDS outlet during the previous months and ensured five percent more food kits than the sales ratio.

Yet, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil alleged attempts by outside parties to sabotage the kit distribution and blamed certain ration dealers for creating a crisis on the last day.

Malappuram leads in kit distribution; Thiruvananthapuram second

Meanwhile, Malappuram topped the list of districts where maximum cardholders received the free Onam kits.

The figures reveal that a total of 9.58 lakh kits were distributed through the PDS outlets in this district.

Thiruvananthapuram came second with 9.29 lakh beneficiaries.

The least number of kits distributed was in Wayanad, with 2.17 lakh beneficiaries.

The total figure of 85.84 lakh kits statewide was arrived at after taking the 15000 kits distributed to various welfare organizations.

Only 85.69 lakh cardholders received the kits via the PDS outlets.