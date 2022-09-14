Malayalam
Smoke warning: 141 passengers evacuated from Kochi-bound AI Express in Muscat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2022 04:41 PM IST Updated: September 14, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Passengers running from the Air India Express flight after being evacuated. Smoke was seen billowing from the aircraft's wings, on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter/@utkarshs88
Topic | Ernakulam

Muscat: Around 141 passengers were evacuated from a Kochi-bound Air India Express plane at Muscat airport on Wednesday after smoke started billowing from the wings of the aircraft.

According to sources, 16 passengers experienced difficulties after inhaling the smoke. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the source said.

Moments before take-off, the engine is suspected to have caught fire. Video footage of passengers rushing out the emergency door of the plane, with some even carrying toddlers and running, has been doing the rounds on social media.

There were 141 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said.

While the Oman Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the incident, Indian regulator DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) will probe the mishap, according to an official.

Alternative arrangements have been made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said.

