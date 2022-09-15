Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kapico Resort demolition begins; 2 villas to be razed today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2022 12:18 PM IST
Kapico Resort. File Photo
Topic | Alappuzha

Poochakkal (Alappuzha): The demolition of the Kapico Resort at Panavalli Nediyathuruth, which was ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court for violating the Coastal Management Act, began on Thursday.

Demolition costs are borne by the resort owners. They have contracted for the removal of the debris.

Authorities have warned that building debris should not fall into the lake and cause pollution.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, journalists who went to the site to report the demolition were assaulted by the resort staff.

On Wednesday, the Panavalli panchayat secretary and the district collector approved the master plan prepared by the resort owners for the phased demolition.

The building complex, spread over 5,900 square feet, has 54 villas and related facilities including swimming pools.

Two of the villas will be demolished first. The plan is to complete the demolition in six months.

In January 2020, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the resort built in violation of the Coastal Management Act. Demolition was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.