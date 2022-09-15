Why are politicians excluded from solar sexual assault case, asks Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought explanation from the CBI and the state government for excluding politicians from the sexual abuse case filed by the accused in the solar scam.

The court asked the probe agency and the state to file their replies within two weeks.

The HC intervention was based on a plea filed by the survivor. She alleged that only four accused were listed in the case currently and that 14 people including politicians and officials were excluded from the case. She said that the investigation refrained from including high profile individuals who sexually exploited her.

The survivor raised the same allegation in her complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Though six cases were registered by the CBI, only one report has been submitted. The CBI took over the investigation into the separate cases of sexual abuse in August 2021.

Congress leaders Oommen Chandy, K C Venugopal, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash, MP, former minister A P Anil Kumar, and BJP leader A P Abdulla Kutty are the accused in six different cases registered over sexual abuse charge.

The cases against six leaders were registered over the past several years and investigated earlier by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police. The woman had complained that she was exploited sexually by them in 2012.

She is an accused in the multi-crore solar panel scam that shook the Chandy-led United Democratic Front government nearly a decade ago.