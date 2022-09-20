Rabies infection confirmed in dog that bit veterinary doctor

Thodupuzha: A pet dog, which had bitten a veterinary doctor at the district veterinary hospital during vaccination, has been diagnosed with rabies infection. The dog, which was under observation, died on Sunday.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Jaison George had suffered the dog bite. The dog's owner Eugiene, a Thodupuzha native, and his wife had also suffered the dog bite. All three have taken two doses of the vaccine.

The 3.5-year-old labrador was taken to the district veterinary hospital in Thodupuzha for vaccination.

Meanwhile, eight people were bitten by a stray dog in the Idukki district on Monday. A stray dog also attacked and killed two goats owned by Omanakkuttan, who resides near the Government LP school at Inchiyani in Thodupuzha.