Bodies of woman, son found tied together in river

Thrissur: A young woman and her son were found dead in a river in the district on Tuesday morning. The deceased, who apparently committed suicide, were identified as Hasna (26), daughter of the late Puthuveettil Kunhumuhammed, of Chiranelloor, and her son Ronak Jahan, aged three-and-a-half years.

The bodies were noticed by local people near the Koombuzha Bridge at Kechery around 11.30 am on Tuesday. Ronak’s body was tied to Hasna's at the time.

Based on preliminary examination, police believe it to be a case of suicide. “However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained and a detailed investigation has been launched,” said a police officer.

According to relatives, Hasna had left home around 9.30 am to take her son to the Anganwadi. However, when she did not return on time, a search was launched, which eventually led to the duo being found dead.

Hasna was living at her father’s house for four years after separating from her husband.