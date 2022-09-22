Kerala HC calls assault on man, daughter by Kattakkada KSRTC staff shocking; report sought

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday remarked that the KSRTC staff manhandling a student and her father at Kattakkada was a shocking event.



A 55-year-old man, Preman and his college-going daughter were manhandled by the KSRTC staff following an argument over students' concession card.

The court, which asked how can the travellers depend on KSRTC in this scenario, instructed the corporation to submit a report of the incident.

Four employees had been suspended over the issue on the directive of Transport Minister Antony Raju. KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar has apologised to the complainants following the incident. He had said that employees who are unwilling to correct themselves will be dismissed as per protocol.

The incident happened two days ago when Preman was at the Kattakkada depot seeking a concession card for his daughter. It is alleged that the employees also shoved the young woman.

The incident caught wide public and media attention after a purported visual captured on a mobile phone went viral. In the video, the employees could be seen dragging the man into a room and thrashing him. It also shows the youngster being pushed away as she tried to stop the assailants.

The student can also be seen questioning the attackers while another man is heard telling the employees to spare the duo. Preman later sought treatment at the taluk hospital.