Now, Kerala police conducts raids at several PFI establishments in Kannur

Kannur: Raids were conducted at several establishments with links to Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kannur on Sunday.

Electronic devices including laptops, CPUs and mobile phones, and records of financial transactions were taken by the police for further checks.

The development comes in wake of widespread attacks in Kannur on Friday. The PFI had called a state-wide hartal on the day in protest against the raids conducted at their offices across the country by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a massive nationwide crackdown against PFI for allegedly supporting terrorist activities in the country, the NIA raided properties linked to it on Thursday.

A total of 106 PFI leaders were also arrested across 11 states, including Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala - 22.

The NIA also warned that the PFI had plans to murder certain VIPs of Kerala. The proof for the same was apparently seized in one of their recent raids.

It called for an urgent, detailed investigation of the same and the outfit's efforts to bring Islamic rule in India.

The raid by Kerala police comes on the back of charges that the PFI had conspired to incite violence in the state on Friday.

At least 1,013 PFI supporters were arrested in 281 cases registered by the police over the hartal day's events.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had called the hartal violence unacceptable and hailed the police for its timely intervention that prevented further mishaps.

He said the PFI attacks were planned and aggressive. "The attackers had their faces covered. They attacked the public, including a doctor. Their agenda is different. Such destructive forces cannot be supported by anyone," said Vijayan.

Questions were also asked about the genuineness of financial transactions concerning the outfit.

It was found that certain PFI members based abroad had been sending funds to their NRI accounts in India and subsequently transferring them to the leaders of the radical Islamic organisation so as to evade the foreign funding regulation law, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The ED, which is probing PFI, its office-bearers and members since 2018, has also filed a fresh complaint taking cognisance of an NIA report filed in April against the PFI for allegedly committing terrorist acts in various parts of the country, promoting enmity among different groups and radicalising Muslim youths to join banned terrorist organisations like the ISIS.

The ED has also been investigating the PFI's alleged "financial links" on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, the Delhi riots of February 2020, and the "conspiracy" in the alleged gangrape and death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and a few other instances.

It said the PFI and its related entities got more than Rs 120 crore in funds, largely in cash, over the years.

The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.