Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra's final phase wraps up in Kerala

Malappuram: The final leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, finished at Vazhikkadavu here on Thursday. The procession, which entered Kerala on September 10, explored the State for 18 days. Alongside Rahul, senior party leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh thanked KPCC, UDF leaders, party workers and others for their support. The march will resume from Tamil Nadu soon.



Rahul Gandhi, who is the MP of Wayanad, tweeted on Thursday morning, “"Home is where you get love, and Kerala is home for me. No matter how much affection I give, I always get more in return from the people here. I am forever indebted. Thank you.

"I would also like to wholeheartedly thank the Congress & UDF leaders and workers, Kerala police, media personnel & every individual who has been part of the #BharatJodoYatra in this beautiful state. The support you have given us makes our resolve firmer & our strides stronger.”

Senior Congress leader and national coordinator of the yatra, Digvijaya Singh tweeted, "All PCCs in other States should come and learn the organisational work of Kerala PCC. Finally a Big Thank You to the People of Kerala and all Congressmen of Kerala for their tremendous support and response. #BharatJodoYatra @INCKerala @INCIndia @Jairam_Ramesh."

He also added that "Today we leave Kerala after 22 days of warm hospitality of PCC Kerala. The tremendous response of the people of Kerala was most encouraging. All our Bharat Yatris loved the lovely green terrain and also enjoyed the Boat Race. Thank you PCC President K Sudhakaran ji and our most active State Coordinator K Suresh ji for responding to all our requests.”

Rahul Gandhi will now travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by car as the route goes through a forest reserve and it is not possible to go on foot there, Congress party sources said.

The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 PM and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.

The 3,570 km and 150-day-long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)