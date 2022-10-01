'Drishyam' model: BJP worker killed, buried under the floor of the house

Kottayam: A man, who went missing from Alappuzha Aryadu since September 26, has been found to have been murdered and buried under the floor of the attached annexe in a house in Changanassery.

Aryadu Panchayath ward 3, Kizhakke Thayyil Purushan’s son Bindumon, aged 43, has been found dead and buried.

The Police found the body during an inspection by digging up the newly laid concrete floor of the annexe in the house of Changanassery AC Colony Muthukumar, an acquaintance of Bindumon.

Bindumon’s bike was found from Puthupally yesterday. Bindumon, a BJP worker, is unmarried.

His family had made a complaint to the Alappuzha North Police on September 28 that he was missing.

As per preliminary information to the Police, he had left after coming to know of a relative’s death in Chambakulam.

At Thiruvalla, his mobile phone had gone out of network coverage.

In further investigation, the mobile showed a tower location near Changanassery AC colony.

That is how the Police were led to Muthukumar’s house in the AC colony.

On inspection, the police found that the annexe area at the back of his house was freshly concreted.

Suspecting that the accused had murdered and buried the body by digging the floor and then laid concrete above it, the Police dug up the floor.

The body was found and recovered from beneath the floor.

The Police team led by Changanassery DySP conducted the inspection here.

The forensic team, fingerprint experts, and the dog squad had reached the spot for the inspection.