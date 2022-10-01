Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Anti-rabies vaccines available in Kerala are effective: Health Minister

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2022 04:03 PM IST
Minister Veena George
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Saturday assured the public once again that the anti-rabies vaccine available in Kerala is indeed effective. She cited the recent quality test results to back her claim.

The tests were done in a central laboratory.

Questions were raised about the efficacy of the vaccine after several people succumbed to the virus despite availing the vaccine shots.

RELATED ARTICLES

George had then written to the Union Health Minister urging him to re-ascertain the quality of the vaccines.

(To be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.