Raj Bhavan unhappy over non-disclosure of CM's foreign travel details

Thiruvananthapuram: The Raj Bhavan is unhappy over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's foreign trip. The displeasure is over not communicating the details of the trip in writing to the Governor as required by the Constitution, sources said.

As per convention, when the Chief Minister travels abroad, he meets the Governor, explains the travel arrangements and exchanges the details of the trip in writing. But this time, the practice has not been followed.

On Monday, the Chief Minister spoke about the trip to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan when the latter arrived in Kannur to pay homage to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, sources said.

According to sources, Pinarayi told Khan that he would be embarking on a European tour for 10 days. The governor wished Pinarayi luck on his journey.

Though he was informed informally, there was no official communication, sources said.

Pinarayi left for Europe on an early morning flight from Kochi on Tuesday.

The CM was scheduled to fly out of Kerala on Saturday night. However, the trip was postponed after the health condition of former CPM state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, worsened just hours before his flight.

The Kerala delegation headed by the CM will begin its tour with Norway. Earlier, it was scheduled to start with a visit to Finland.

Ministers P Rajeev and V Abdurahiman will accompany the CM.

The delegation will next visit the United Kingdom. Health Minister Veena George is expected to join them on the UK leg of the tour.