Kodiyeri inspired me to open LuLu mall in Kerala: Yusuff Ali

Kannur: LuLu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali paid glowing tributes to former Kerala Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who passed away on Sunday. Kodiyeri inspired me to start LuLu mall in Kerala, the Middle East-based baron said.

Yusuff Ali was addressing mediapersons after visiting Kodiyeri’s house in Thalassery on Monday on latter's funeral.

Remembering the departed CPM leader, Yusuff Ali said, “Kodiyeri had been maintaining a warm and brotherly ties with me for years together. I am deeply saddened by his demise. He was a selfless leader."

He also remembered Kodiyeri's visit to the Lulu Shopping Mall and the Lulu Hypermarket in the UAE 15 years ago.

"He asked me whether one such can be started in Kerala. We established the LuLu mall in Kochi taking inspiration from his words," Yusuff Ali said. “He had always wished to see Kerala’s development and employment for future generations."

The billionaire businessman left for Abu Dhabi after expressing his condolences to the Chief Minister and other ministers.