Policeman suspended for stealing mangos from a wholesale vegetable dealer

Kanjirappally: A policeman has been suspended after he was found to have stolen mangos from a vegetable wholesale dealer’s shop in Kanjirappally, during the wee hours.



Mundakkayam Vandanpathal Puthuparambil P V Shihab (36), a Civil Police Officer with the Idukki M R Camp has been suspended.

At 4 am on 30th, Shihab, who was returning home after duty, reportedly stole the raw mangoes from the crates that were unloaded in front of K M Vegetables near Petta junction in Kanjirappally town. The vegetable-laden truck from Tamil Nadu had unloaded the crates of raw mangoes in front of the shop late at night.

After the wholesale dealer opened the shop the next morning, he checked and found that the weight of the mangoes was less. Then, the CCTV visuals were examined. It is said that about 10 kilograms of mangoes worth Rs 100 per kilogram have been stolen.

The CCTV visuals of Shihab filling the under seat storage of his scooter with the stolen mangoes had surfaced. He was on his way back home from his duty at Kottayam Medical College, early in the morning. The police have not yet been able to find the culprit.

Earlier, Shihab was arrested on a sexual assault complaint filed by a woman from Mundakkayam in 2019. He was under suspension on the case. He joined the service after suspension only a few months ago. The case still exists.

The Police informed that he was also involved in a case for disturbing women and for trespassing and attacking a house in 2007.