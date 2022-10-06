Palakkad: The tourist bus was overspeeding right from the beginning of the trip, students who narrowly escaped from the deadly crash in Vadakkencherry said on Thursday.

"The speed of the bus was above 80 km/h right from the beginning. When we enquired about the same, an employee at the tourist bus said that the driver was experienced and that speed was not an issue," Abel Philip Paul, a student told Manorama News.

The GPS records also confirmed that the tourist bus was travelling at a speed of 97.7 km/h at the time of the accident. Screegrab: Manorama News

Meanwhile, the KSRTC driver Sumesh also said that the tourist bus was overspeeding.



"The tourist bus crashed into the KSRTC bus abruptly. I steadied the bus, which whirred out of control, with great effort," he said.

KSRTC driver Sumesh. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

“The tourist bus driver was tired as he undertook the trip after a trip to Velankanni,” a parent told Manorama News.

Nine were killed in an accident in Vadakkencherry here after a tourist bus carrying students from Baselious School in Ernakulam's Mulanthuruthy crashed into a KSRTC bus on Thursday.

The tourist bus lost control and crashed behind a KSRTC bus whiles overtaking a car. The tourist bus overturned an fell into a swamp nearby after losing control.

A tourist bus (R) carrying students and faculty from Baselious School in Ernakulam's Mulanthuruthy crashed into a KSRTC bus (L) on Oct 6, 2022. Photo: Manorama

The accident took place near the Anjumoorthy Mangalam bus stop on Walayar-Vadakkancherry national highway.

Students from classes 10, 11 and 12 of Baselious School were on leisure trip to Ootty when they met with the accident. The tourist bus carried 41 students, five teachers and two employees of the bus. There were 49 passengers in the KSRTC bus. The KSRTC bus was en route to Coimbatore from Kottarakkara.