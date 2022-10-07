Leopard falls into well in Wayanad, rescued

Wayanad: The leopard, which was found in a well of a house at Puthiyidam here on Friday, has been rescued following the efforts of experts from Muthumala.

The animal was tranquilized and eventually pulled out of the well in a net. The leopard will be transferred to a cage and given first aid.



The animal fell into the well on Thursday night. Jose, the owner of the property that had the well, said he and other family members looked into the well this morning as water was not getting pumped out despite repeated running of the motor.

"We were shocked to see a leopard in our well. It seemed that the animal damaged the water pumps...that's why we did not get water," he said.

Though there was a covering net above the well, the animal somehow accidentally fell into it, a senior wildlife official said.

Though the wildlife department tried to bring out the animal using a ladder, they couldn't and eventually took the help of the Tamil Nadu officials.

The experts, attached to the local forest office, recently moved to Idukki as part of a mission to trap a strayed tiger there.

(With inputs from PTI)

