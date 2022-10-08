Malayalam
Operation Focus 3: Most tourist buses breach safety norms, 67 new cases

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2022 03:48 PM IST
tourist bus checking
Motor Vehicle Department officials inspecting tourist buses as part of Operation Focus 3. Screengrab: Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has begun a crackdown on tourist buses soon after the deadly accident at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad district a few days ago. Several checks conducted across Kerala on Saturday revealed most contract carriages violated safety norms.

The department registered 67 cases across the State on Saturday as part of Operation Focus 3, which was launched by it in the wake of the Vadakkencherry incident in order to take action against vehicles flouting rules.

A fine of Rs 87,000 was also levied in connection with the cases.

Violations found included illegal modifications, manipulation of speed governor, illegal installation of horn, light and music system etc.

The drive was held at Thamarassery in Kozhikode, Museum Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, and in Idukki.

Illegally fitted horns and lights were the most common violation. According to MVD, vehicles caught violating the law for the first time will let be let go with a fine.

Operation Focus 3 will continue inspections in the coming days as well. Night travel inspections will also be tightened.

The MVD has so far taken action against 134 contract carriages in the wake of the Vadakkencherry tragedy.

