Will look at possibilities of providing research students access to labs outside India: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on a Europe tour, has said the government will take measures to provide research students in Kerala access to labs in foreign countries.

Interacting with a section of doctors and research students at Bergen in Norway on Saturday, Pinarayi said the Scandinavian country provided its students opportunities to use the facilities in other countries for research purposes and was of the opinion that such a model could be implemented in Kerala too.

"Students carrying out research activities in Norway have the opportunity to use the laboratories in other countries. If our research students get such advanced facilities, the quality of our research can improve," he said.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a release that during his interaction, it was pointed out to him that most students in Kerala were not aware of the research scholarships funded by the state and the Centre.

To overcome this, the chief minister has assured to set up an advanced information system detailing all fellowships and scholarships, it said.

During his interaction, the chief minister asked the gathering to state their opinion about the education system in Norway and how they were excelling in sports.

Pinarayi's visit to Norway is part of his Europe tour, which will also cover England and Wales, and is intended at bringing investments to Kerala, especially in the information technology sector, Ayurveda and tourism, besides understanding the educational models in those countries.

The tour is scheduled to be wrapped up by October 12.

(With PTI inputs)