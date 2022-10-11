Pathanamthitta: South region DIG R Nishanthini confirmed that Shafi and the Pathanamthitta couple killed two women as human sacrifice. It is being investigated whether more murders have taken place, she said.

Describing the area where the bodies were found, she said human remains were found in four places. "The first body found was cut into 56 pieces. The second body found was cut into 5 pieces. A bag smeared with vermillion and a stone was recovered along with the second body," she said.

"Human sacrifices took place on June 8 and September 26. The incident took place between 5 and 6 pm. All three were involved in the heinous crime. Mohammed Shafi started contacting the couple a year and a half ago. There were financial transactions between them," she said.

"The bodies are yet to be identified. Examinations including postmortem are being conducted at Kottayam Medical College. Forensic examination etc. will be conducted," she said.

"Weapons have been recovered from the house. It is possible to identify which one was used for killing. We are investigating why the women were brought here," she added.

Nishanthini added that Shafi was questioned but did not divulge any details.

What turned crucial in the investigation was the vehicle used to kidnap the women, said DCP Sasidharan.