Elanthoor human sacrifice: Rosly went missing in June, daughter filed complaint in Aug

Kochi: Rosly, one of the victims of the human sacrifice case, was a native of Vazhani at Vadakkancheri. She was living with her partner Sajeesh for the past six years at a rented house in Kalady. They were not married and were in a live-in relationship, her daughter Manju said.

According to Manju, Rosly went missing in June. Manju, who works in Uttar Pradesh, said Rosly was a door-to-door seller of Ayurvedic medicines. When Sajeesh informed Manju that her mother had gone missing, she came to Kerala and filed a complaint with the Kalady police in August.

Rosly divorced Manju's father 13 years ago.

It was when Manju could not contact her mother on the phone that she asked Sajeesh about her. Sajeesh then told her she had gone to her place and had not returned yet. Following this, Manju came to Kochi in search of her mother and later filed a case with the police.

"Whenever I asked the police, they told me that they were investigating and that the crime branch has taken over the investigation," Manju told reporters.

"When I enquired with them today morning after seeing the news, they told me that nothing has been finalised. The police still haven't answered as to what happened," she said.

The landlady who gave the house on rent to Rosly and Sajeesh said that though a complaint was lodged in August, the Kalady police came there for investigation only three weeks ago.