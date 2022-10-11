‘Pious, reserved, helpful’: What we heard about black magic victim Padmam

Kochi: Padmam, one of the two victims of the suspected human sacrifice in Kerala’s Elanthoor, lived in a shabby rented facility at Elamkulam in Kochi. She lived in a room of a facility where migrant workers from Tamil Nadu live. Her neighbours and the landlord were shocked to hear the news of her tragic death on Tuesday.

She lived a secluded life maintaining contact only with a few people from her native Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, one of her neighbours said. Padmam, according to initial media reports, was a lottery vendor. Ramanan, a construction worker, who lives with his family in another room in the same building, said he did not know how Padmam used to earn a living. Ramanan had moved into the house only two months ago.

“She used to leave the house in the morning and return by 5 or 6 in the evening. Before leaving, she used to conduct some puja at the doorsteps,” he told Onmanorama. There were still some faded marks of turmeric and vermillion on the doorstep of the locked room.

Two weeks ago, the police broke open the door in the presence of Padmam’s relatives as part of the probe into the man missing complaint filed by her sister Palaniyamma who lives at Kaloor. After that, the house was locked with a new padlock, said Rijo Joseph, the owner of the facility.

Joseph said he rented out the space to Padmam in February for a second time. “I take people in only through references from existing tenants. Padmam was introduced by some of the tenants. I collect all necessary identity proofs while giving the room out. Padmam lived here for a few months and then left. She came back again in February,” he said.

Joseph said Padmam’s sister had called him two weeks ago saying she hadn’t heard from her elder sister for a few days. “Usually, when Padmam goes back to her native place, it is difficult to get her on the phone as there is little connectivity. Hence, I thought she might have gone home,” Joseph said.

Joseph, who is an engineer-turned-contractor, said he came to know about the man missing complaint only when the police came to search Padmam’s house. He said he came to know about the murder through the media. “The police haven’t told me anything yet,” he told Onmanorama.

Joseph said Padmam used to pay her rent promptly and even help those who couldn’t arrange money on time.