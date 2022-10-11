'Victims' chest cut open, made to bleed out, then stabbed'

Kochi: The Ernakulam City Police Commissioner has revealed horrific details of how the victims were murdered brutally and dismembered in the Elanthoor Pathanamthitta black magic killings.

According to police, economic prosperity was not the sole motive behind the murders. However, more information regarding the same is yet to come out.

Mohammed Shafi is believed to have lured the victims with money before killing them that very night.

"We are investigating whether anyone else was involved. A vehicle owned by a Paravur native has been seized in connection with the incident," said the commissioner, adding the team was also on the lookout for more victims.

Giving out more gruesome details of the method by which the victims were murdered, another officer with the investigation team said: "Padmam, of Elamkulam in Ernakulam, was promised Rs 10 lakh by Shafi if she agreed to go with him to the couple's home in Elanthoor. On reaching the spot, her hands and legs were tied, her breasts cut open and made to bleed out, after which she was stabbed in the neck with a knife."

Body parts of victims found buried among trees

A team comprising senior police officials, revenue officials and forensic experts found the body parts of Rosly and Padmam buried among the trees situated near the house of Bhagval Singh, who along with his wife Laila and Shafi are believed to have murdered the women in black magic rituals.

The commissioner said the victims were cut into pieces before being buried. Shafi, who was taken into custody earlier today, was brought to the spot for identification.