Woman assault case: MLA Eldhose Kunnappily booked under non-bailable charges

Thiruvananthapuram: The police on Tuesday slapped non-bailable charges against Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly while acting on a complaint filed by a woman accusing him of abducting and molesting her.

According to police sources, Kunnappilly has been charged under four Indian Penal Code sections -- abduction (Section 362), causing voluntary hurt (Section 323), outraging the modesty of a woman (Section 354) and criminal intimidation (Section 506). All these sections carry a punishment of up to one or two years.

The Kovalam police, which earlier in the day recorded a detailed statement from the complainant, will hand over the case to the district crime branch. According to sources, the woman collapsed during the exercise and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

MLA Eldhose Kunnappily has refused to comment on the complaint against him so far.

The woman, a teacher hailing from Petta near here, first lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner on September 28, accusing the legislator of assaulting her on September 14. The commissioner handed over the case to the Kovalam police.

The complainant claimed that Eldhose Kunnappily offered her Rs 30 lakh in the presence of the Kovalam Circle Inspector besides attempting to threaten lawyers and others assisting her.

A few days back, Vanchiyur police filed a case based on a missing complaint lodged by her friend. However, she appeared before the police on Monday. She was then produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The complainant briefed the court about the situation that forced her to go underground. The court then enquired about the investigation procedures with the police.

The Kovalam Police, on Tuesday morning, registered an FIR after recording the detailed statement of the ‘victim’. The woman charged Eldhose Kunnappily with harassing her mentally and physically. The cops, though, are yet to file an application to record her secret statement.

The woman's complaint to the Commissioner:

I had a friendship with Eldhose Kunnappilly. We became close both physically and emotionally. When I learned that Eldhose had relationships with other women, I tried to keep a distance from him. Once, Eldhose came to my house in a drunken state and created a ruckus. I was forced into his car after he threatened to physically assault me if I disobeyed him. I was manhandled in the car. When I tried to get out, he tried to stop me. However, I ran into a nearby house.

The local people informed the police. When it became certain that the police will come, Eldhose’s PA arrived on the scene and assured me that such things will not happen in the future. He asked me to depose before the police that I was the MLA’s wife, and threatened to frame me in false cases otherwise. So, when the police arrived, I said I was his wife. However, upon returning to the car, I was manhandled. On that day itself, I sought treatment at the General Hospital. Eldhose spoke to another one of his lovers at that place over the phone.

I was taken to my house at Pettah at 5 am and then he pleaded that he would not physically assault me again and that the relationship should continue. Eldhose’s lover too spoke over the phone. When this was disclosed to Eldhose, he blamed me. Then the three of us spoke over a conference call. That woman spoke the truth. On another day she revealed over the phone that Eldhose said abhorrent things about her. When I tried to end the relationship with Eldhose, he humiliated me by saying that he would frame me in false cases and will publicise the same through the media.