Munnar land grab: 'CPM office on poramboke land,' HC told

Munnar: Amid the continuing action over the sensational land grabs here in the hilly areas of Kerala's Idukki district, the Special Tahsildar has filed a report in the High Court stating that the area committee office of the CPM has been built on unassessed government land, i.e., 'poramboke' in local parlance.

The 26.55 acre at Ikka Nagar, Munnar, including the plot on which the CPM office stands, is poramboke land under the Public Works Department, states the report.

Special Tahsildar K B Geetha produced the documents before the Court during a hearing on a petition by P Saravanakumar, a native of Ikka Nagar, seeking the land deed (pattayam) for the 2 cents of land he owns here.

The Tahsildar had produced the investigation reports filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, P N Ramesh Kumar after a probe in 2014. She also cited the relevant revenue documents.

The Vigilance report states that the deeds have been granted to the encroachers of the 26.55-acre land under survey number 62/9 illegally and that action must be initiated against those who issued the deeds. The Vigilance had examined 13 land deed files then, including the one granted to CPM leader M M Mani for building the party office. The report also says that seven files could not be found.

The Tahsildar informed the Court that the deed cannot be allotted to the land in Ikka Nagar held by Saravanakumar.

Revenue Deputy secretary V Subramaniyan passed an order, a month ago, to clear all encroachments in 16.55 acres of land owned by the Electricity department under survey number 843, in Ikka Nagar. The High Court has temporarily stayed the execution of this order.