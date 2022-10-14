Minor drugged, sexually abused in 4 Kerala districts, 14 POCSO cases registered

The Ottapalam Police have registered 14 cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act after it emerged that a minor girl was sexually abused at various places in Kerala for over a month.

It is understood that the police have identified all the accused. However, no arrests have been made yet as the accused are absconding.

According to the case, a 17-year-old was sexually abused multiple times between June 21 and August 4 at various locations in four districts.

The girl's family in Ottapalam in Palakkad district had filed a missing person complaint in June and she was tracked down in early August from Thiruvananthapuram.

The police say that the girl was drugged using MDMA and ganja and even forced to drink liquor by the accused.

The survivor's statement was taken following counselling given by the Child Welfare Committee, where she is lodged at present.

The cases will be handed over to the respective police stations.