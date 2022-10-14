Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Minor drugged, sexually abused in 4 Kerala districts, 14 POCSO cases registered

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 14, 2022 10:07 PM IST
Ottapalam Police Station (left).
Topic | Palakkad

The Ottapalam Police have registered 14 cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act after it emerged that a minor girl was sexually abused at various places in Kerala for over a month.

It is understood that the police have identified all the accused. However, no arrests have been made yet as the accused are absconding.

According to the case, a 17-year-old was sexually abused multiple times between June 21 and August 4 at various locations in four districts.

RELATED ARTICLES

The girl's family in Ottapalam in Palakkad district had filed a missing person complaint in June and she was tracked down in early August from Thiruvananthapuram.

The police say that the girl was drugged using MDMA and ganja and even forced to drink liquor by the accused.

The survivor's statement was taken following counselling given by the Child Welfare Committee, where she is lodged at present.

The cases will be handed over to the respective police stations.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.