Guv threatens to remove ministers if they lower dignity of Raj Bhavan

Thiruvananthapuram: Seemingly opening a new front of attack against the CPM-led State Government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday threatened that he would not hesitate to remove ministers from their posts if they continue to “lower the dignity” of Governor's office.

In a tweet on Monday sent out from the official Twitter handle of Kerala Governor, Khan said: “The CM and Council of Ministers have every right to advise Governor. But statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure”:

The tweet was issued by the PRO of Raj Bhavan.

The relationship between the Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government has hit the rock bottom with both trading barbs at regular intervals.

While the chief minister said Khan was allowing himself to be a tool in the hands of the Hindutva forces, Khan likened CPM to a terrorist organisation.

Irking the state government further, Khan recently decided to go ahead with the appointment of the vice-chancellor (VC) to Kerala University. He wrote a letter to the VCs of Kerala, Calicut, MG, Kannur and Cusat varsities asking for a list of professors eligible at the earliest.

The stern move comes after expelling 15 members who were absent from the Senate meeting that was held recently.

CPM lashes out

The ruling Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) has hit back at Governor Khan saying that his words and actions are not befitting the post he holds.



It warned the Governor that he does not hold dictatorial powers to remove ministers.

In a press statement, CPM also accused Khan of harbouring political bias and hostility towards the LDF government in Kerala.

The party urged the President of India to intervene in the matter to prevent Khan from making such anti-Constitutional and anti-democratic statements.