Elanthoor human sacrifice: Laila says Shafi has murdered someone else too

Kochi: Has the mastermind of the Elanthoor double human sacrifice case got the blood of more people on his hands?

The third accused in the horrifying case, Laila, revealed to the cops that the prime accused Muhammad Shafi told her he had killed yet another person.

As per her statement, Shafi had also claimed that he had sold the person's organs.

Meanwhile, the investigation team says that they haven't got any evidence to prove Laila's claim yet.



Shafi hasn't agreed to the same, and says that he said so to the couple (Laila and her husband Bhagval Singh) to convince them (about his ability), the police clarified.

As reported earlier two women were killed and dismembered at the couple's house in Elanthoor for a black magic ritual purported to usher in economic prosperity.

Police also revealed that Shafi turned to sorcery after being in jail for sexually assaulting a 75-year-old woman from Puthencruz.

Police are checking whether someone linked to sorcery was with him in jail. The investigation team has found that he also had close connections with those who were into black magic.

Two days ago, it had also come to light that the trio attempted to murder two other women earlier as part of their sorcery rituals, but the latter proved lucky unlike two others — Rosli and Padmam — who were slaughtered. This was revealed during the interrogation soon after their arrest a few days ago.

The two lucky escapees were natives of Pathanamthitta district: one a lottery vendor like Padmam, the Tamil woman killed brutally by the accused; and a housemaid from Pandalam.

Mohammed Shafi (52), Bhagval Singh (68), a massage therapist, and his wife Laila (59) were arrested on October 11 after the bodies of Padmam and Rosly were found on the premise of the couple's house at Elanthoor during a probe by the Kochi city police. Only the bones of Rosly were found, while the body of Padma was found cut into 56 pieces.