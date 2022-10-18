Malayalam
Kerala rabies deaths: Central team says it's not due to ineffective vaccines

Onmanorama staff
Published: October 18, 2022 05:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The central team, which had visited Kerala to investigate the state's rabies deaths, has apparently reported to the Union Health Ministry that it's not due to ineffective vaccines.

As per the report, most deaths could have been prevented and they were the result of lack of awareness among the general community about do's and don'ts in the event of animal bites.

The testing in Kasauli is also over and it proves the vaccines are effective, as per sources.

There has been delay in seeking time and appropriate animal bite management in the cases examined. It is attributed to not recognising the importance of timely post-exposure prophylaxis.

Intensive information education and communication activities are required for all target audiences about do's and don'ts for animal bites management, the committee has recommended, they said.

Deaths are also attributed to lack of proper wound washing facility at animal bite management facilities even at tertiary care level and limited availability of ARV/ARS at peripheral health facility as only 30 per cent PHC and UHC had ARV available and 3.5 per cent of all facilities had ARS.

(With inputs from PTI)

