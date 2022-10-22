Sivankutty's football World Cup post 'splits' CPM down the middle

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty made enemies of his own partymen on Saturday when he made a post on social media claiming that Brazil will win the World Cup.



MM Mani and EP Jayarajan, both staunch supporters of Argentina, Brazil's long-time rival, lambasted the minister for his tall claim, while leaders KT Jaleel and Balussery MLA Sachin Dev backed Sivankutty.

It was evidently clear that even though they all flaunt the same political banner, the leaders have their own football jerseys that they back.

The CPM ranks was split down the middle, but if social media posts are anything to go by, then it seems Argentina has an upper hand.

Of the 13 top posts made by the leaders, nine were in favor of Messi-led Argentina, while three were in support of Brazil.

Among the Argentina supporters are Shoranur MLA P Mammikutty, Pathanamthitta District Committee Secretary KP Udayabhanu, Kalliasseri MLA and DYFI state vice-president M Vijin, Eravipuram MLA M Noushad, Vattiyoorkavu MLA and former Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram VK Prasanth, Azhikode MLA KV Sumesh, LDF Convener and Central Committee member EP Jayarajan, and Udumbanchola MLA MM Mani.

In the Brazil camp, we have Thavanur MLA and former Minister of Education KT Jaleel, Alappuzha District Committee member H Salam, and Balussery MLA and SFI All India Joint Secretary KM Sachin Dev.

Kunnathunad MLA PV Sreenijin, who braved a post supporting England's chances, attracted ridicule from not only these two camps, but also from the public as well.

Sivankutty's post, which has now gone viral, has registered over 28,000 likes and was shared over 800 times.

It is customary for CPM leaders to play banter on social media every time the World Cup or other big football event is around the corner.

Last year, ahead of COPA America, it was MM Mani's post that incited the heated debate within the CPM ranks.

However, this is not to mean that those in the Opposition camp are not football fans. In fact, Congress leader VD Satheesan is a staunch supporter of Brazil.

He had made that clear in numerous posts in the past.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has until now refrained from openly siding with a team, had stated then that the beauty of football is the brotherhood that transcends borders.

He said no matter who lifted the cup, what did win was indeed humanity, brotherhood, and sportsmanship that football upholds.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Qatar, kicks off on November 20.