'Wait and see': Balagopal on latest row after Guv Khan demands his exit

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Wednesday refrained from commenting on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's demand to sack him from the Council Of Ministers.

Balagopal said that it was not right to comment on the matter, but added that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had appointed him, has already given a suitable reply to Khan.

"Discussions are already underway between the chief minister and the governor. I don't think it would be right for me to intervene now," Balagopal told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, the finance minister did admit that this was an unprecedented situation in Kerala, "if not in India". "There is a lot of discussion on this. We will have to see how this unfolds," Balagopal said.

This is the latest in a string of heated exchanges between Governor Khan and the CPM-led Kerala government.

This time, the provocation was Balagopal's comment that "those from Uttar Pradesh would not be able to understand the ways of educational institutions in Kerala".

The minister had said that in response to Khan's "needless" interventions in the affairs of Kerala varsities.

However, the minister's mention of Uttar Pradesh had irked Khan. He saw it as an indirect dig at him as he hailed from the north Indian state.

His displeasure at the remark was stated in a missive to the chief minister on October 25.

On Wednesday, acting on his threat, Khan announced he was withdrawing his 'pleasure' in Balagopal for "violating his oath of office and undermining the unity and integrity of India".

This move, however, was met with stiff opposition from the Left. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led from the front reasserting that his trust and confidence in Balagopal remains "undiminished".

He had also made clear that the Governor's withdrawal of pleasure meant nothing constitutionally. Several Left ministers too joined the chorus.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan said that Khan was "creating a constitutional crisis in the state on the behest of the RSS", and added that the Left front won't bend to his threats.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said it plainly: "The Governor has no power to appoint or dismiss a minister. It's simple as that. There is no crisis for us, but a storm in a teacup".

Former finance minister Dr Thomas Isaac said the Governor's letter holds little weight - both legally and constitutionally.

He further added that a minister's appointment to the state cabinet is not done on the basis of whether he stands favorably with the Governor or not.

He lashed out at Khan for trying to assert his dominance over state ministers. "The Governor is exercising powers that he does not have," Isaac said.

Meanwhile, minister R Bindu, who too bore the brunt of Governor's Khan latest barrage, urged "everyone to act in accordance with the Constitution and the legal system. No one is exempt from this".