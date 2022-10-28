HC to Vizhinjam fishers: Don't force us to take drastic action

Kochi: Issuing a stern warning, the Kerala High Court on Friday told protesting fisherfolk not to force it to take drastic decisions.



The court warned that roadblocks should be removed and the strike should not be a threat to law and order.

Fishers of Vizhinjam, led by the Latic Catholic Archdioces, are protesting against the port developed by the Adani Group.

The court made its stand clear while considering the petition filed by the Adani Group and the contract company demanding that security be provided for the construction of the Vizhinjam port.

The petitioners told the court that the strike has turned violent. They also argued that the agitators are obstructing the construction work completely. The High Court adjourned the hearing of the petition to Monday.

Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited and Howe Engineering Projects, a construction contracting company, approached the court demanding that police protection is not being provided for the construction of the port.