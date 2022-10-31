Hammer falls on woman's head as sports organisers throw caution to wind

Kollam: A woman was hit on her head by a hammer thrown by an athlete as she came to pick up her son from the venue of a sports event in Kollam district. In a similar freak mishap three years ago a college student had died after his head was crushed by a hammer hurled by a competitor at the Kerala State Junior Athletics Championship at Pala.

Serious security lapse by the organisers of the Chavara Sub-District sports event led to the mishap the other day even though guidelines were issued on the conduct of sports meets after the tragic incident at Pala.

The accident involving the woman happened at the DB College ground at Shasthamkotta.

While throw events, including hammer throw, are held on the ground, the officials must ensure that none, except the officials, enter a specified distance on the ground.

However, those who were present at the venue claimed that a running race was being held on the adjacent track when the hammer throw event was conducted on the ground.

Although security measures such as nets are to be used for throw events as per norms, it is not being complied with anywhere.

Certain sub-districts in Kollam have decided to hold throw events including hammer and javelin throw on the last day of the sports event, that too as the last items for that day. When only five days are left for the Revenue District sports event, the officials are forced to conduct the sub-district level events even on a Sunday.

Only Rs 50,000 is allotted for the conduct of the event and hence officials cannot be posted at all places, claim sports and physical education teachers in Kollam district. Those who do not know of the throw events may be controlling the events. Officials ignorant of the necessary precautions invite such accidents.

Chavara sub-district sports events are usually held at the Titanium Ground and Kovoor School Ground. A larger ground was required this time as the number of competition events was higher; hence the organisers opted for the venue at Shasthamkotta, the officials said.