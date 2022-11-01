Most essential goods get dearer in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Take more money as you head for shopping or buy provisions. The price of almost all essential commodities have gone up considerably of late. All daily-use articles including soap, toothpaste, biscuits etc as well as foodgrains and vegetables now cost more. Milk prices may also increase by Rs 5 per litre soon.

Companies and retailers cite the after-effects of the war in Ukraine and heavy rains lashing the North Indian states as factors behind the spiralling prices.

A popular brand of soap which has good sale in the market, which was sold at Rs 48 eight months ago is currently sold at Rs 78 after three hikes.

A vegetable oil brand that tops sale in the country was priced at Rs 136 per 2 litres 2 months ago, but by this Diwali, the price touched Rs 154.

The price of biscuits has been increased by all companies.

The traders have been informed that the price is shooting up as the operations of factories in Ukraine have been affected by the war.

Rice prices are also shooting up in Kerala. Jaya rice costs Rs 62 per kg.

The retail price of loose Matta rice is Rs 60 per kilogram and branded Matta is Rs 67 per kg as of Monday. The wholesale price of Matta rice is Rs 58 per kg.

The decrease in paddy output in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has led to the price rise, traders say.

Though it is harvest season in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the rice prices in Kerala will fall only when the paddy harvested in January-February in Andhra Pradesh reaches the markets.

There may be a slight dip by the end of November once the paddy from Karnataka arrives in the Kerala markets.

The price of wheat has increased from Rs 33 per kg to Rs 38 per kg.

Vegetable prices have almost doubled, though Lady’s finger, tomato and raw nendran have not been affected much.

The State Government claims that the prices would be regulated through SupplyCo, but this would have little impact. Of the 92.88 lakh ration card holders in Kerala, only 10 per cent can buy 10 items of groceries at a subsidized rate from Supply Co and that too a minimal quantity.

Shooting Prices (in Rupees per kilogram)

(prices before two months in brackets)

Onion: Rs 40 (25)



Shallots: Rs 90 (30)

Beans: Rs 80 (35)

Cauliflower: Rs 60 (30)

Carrot: Rs 80 (30)

Ginger: Rs 60 (30)

Brinjal: Rs 40 (25)

Garlic: Rs 60 (35)