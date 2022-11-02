Raj Bhavan looks to recover salary from eight VCs, seeks legal advice

Thiruvananthapuram: Raj Bhavan has sought legal advice regarding the recovery of the salary of vice-chancellors of eight state universities. The plan is to recover the salary drawn since their appointment, sources said.

They said that once Governor Arif Mohammed Khan returns to Kerala, an order would be issued.

Governor is the chancellor of the state universities. After the Supreme Court annulled the appointment of MS Rajashree as the vice-chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, the governor issued a show cause notice to VCs of nine universities who were appointed in violation of the UGC rules.

The governor has now sought advice on whether it is legal to take their salaries back and how important the court's decision is, sources said.

The governor has already expressed his opinion that the salary of those who were appointed to the top job in violation of relevant laws should be recovered. Sources said depending on the legal advice, it will take further action.