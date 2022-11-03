Anakha’s death: Husband Sreejesh booked for abetment to suicide

Kozhikode: Police have booked husband, Sreejesh, under charges of abetment to suicide in the case of Kozhikode Parambil Bazar native Anakha’s death under mysterious circumstances.

Anakha’s relatives alleged that she died following mental and physical torture by Sreejesh and his family. The case registered with Chevayur Police station is being investigated by Medical College ASP K Sudharshan.

Anakha was found to be dead after being hit by a train on last Thursday. A case of death under mysterious circumstances was registered with the Elathoor Police station and was later handed over to Chevayur Police Station. The present investigation is based on a police complaint filed by Anakha’s family.

Anakha and Sreejesh got married on March 25, 2020. Her kin alleged that they were not let to talk to her and were not even informed about her delivery. All her relatives’ phone numbers were blocked on her phone so that she could not be reached, they alleged.

Anakha’s mother said that she committed suicide not being able to further cope with his torture.

(Attention: Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek professional help, if needed. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)