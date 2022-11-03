Kochi youth climbs bridge, threatens suicide

Kochi: A youth climbed atop the Thoppumpady Harbour bridge here and threatened to commit suicide on Thursday. Fort Kochi native Kamal later climbed down the bridge, after the police intervened and pacified him. The vehicular traffic on the bridge was stalled for nearly 1.5 hours on Thursday due to this.

The youth caused the disruption, while demanding permission to meet his brothers who were taken into police custody following the clash at the Maharaja's College on Wednesday. Kamal's brother Malik, who is studying at the Maharaja's College, and another youth are in custody.

After being informed about the situation by the local residents, the police and the fire force rushed to the spot. The Ernakulam City Deputy Commissioner and the other cops managed to pacify the youth and persuaded him to climb down to safety.

Around 16 people, who were injured in the clash between the SFI and KSU students on Wednesday, have been admitted to various hospitals. The college has been closed indefinitely following the clash.

(Attention: Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek professional help, if needed. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)