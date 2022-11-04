Malayalam
Governor spurns govt nominee, names Dr Sisa as interim VC of tech varsity

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2022 10:21 AM IST Updated: November 04, 2022 10:32 AM IST
Dr Sisa Thomas, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is at it again. He has embarrassed the Pinarayi Vijayan Government by rejecting its nominee for the post of the interim Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and instead appointed Dr Sisa Thomas to the post.

Dr Sisa is the Joint Director of the Technical Education Department.

The Government had recommended the appointment of the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

Last month the Supreme Court had revoked the appointment of MS Rajashree as the VC, citing violation of the rules of the University Grants Commission in her appointment.

The institution still goes by its erstwhile name Kerala Technological University.

Recently, Governor had asked VCs of eight universities in the State to resign in his capacity as the Chancellor. He then issued show cause notice as they refused to resign from the post on the orders of the Chancellor.

The VCs of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, the University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University subsequently challenged the Chancellor’s order in the High Court.

The HC had declared that the VCs can continue in their posts until removed by the Governor after getting their explanations for the show cause notice.

 

