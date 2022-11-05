Break-in at Greeshma’s house sealed by police

Thiruvananthapuram: In a likely bid to destroy key evidence in the sensational Parassala murder case, someone broke into the house of prime accused Greeshma.

Police had earlier sealed the house located at Ramavarmanchira in Tamil Nadu, close to the Kerala border.



Someone had smashed open the lock and entered the house last night even as the investigation team was set to take Greeshma, her mother, and her uncle there on Sunday as part of the evidence collection process.

It was at this home Greeshma allegedly gave her ex-lover Sharon Raj a spiked Ayurvedic drug and this had proved fatal.

Two unidentified youths had hurled stones at the house in the wee hours of Sunday soon after it emerged Greeshma had owned up for the crime.

The signs of break-in was found early on Saturday morning.

Both the Kerala and Tamil Nadu police parties reached the spot and conducted examinations. It’s not known whether the house break-in was aimed at destruction of evidence or as an attempt to steal.

The house was sealed by a police team a few days ago after conducting preliminary evidence gathering on the premises in the presence of Greeshma’s mother and second accused Sindhu and her uncle and third accused Nirmal Kumar.

Police lapse?

The police party that earlier collected evidence from the house premise didn’t make a list of the belongings in the house.

The cops said they were still examining whether anything had gone missing.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the police committed a major lapse by not posting personnel outside the house.

If key evidence is lost, it may impact the fate of the case.

Nobody was at the house earlier too when the house came under stonepelting.

This happened when Greeshma and her parents were at the police station after being summoned for questioning.

Some of the window panes on the front side of the house got smashed in the stone-throwing.

The neighbours saw two youths speed away in their two-wheeler when they woke up hearing the sound.

Interrogation still on

The interrogation of Greeshma and her mother is progressing at the office of the Superintendent of Police.

A local court had granted her police custody for seven days.

Her mother and uncle are in police custody for five days.

The investigators are slated to take Greeshma to the premises of Vettukad church as part of the evidence collection.

Greeshma, a second-year MA student, had allegedly served an Ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to Sharon after inviting him to her house on October 14. Sharon died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

According to the police, Greeshma wanted to eliminate Sharon as he was not ready to back off from the relationship.