Letter row: Mayor Arya says complaint filed with CM; denies any involvement

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran said on Sunday that she has filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the intention to clear her name in the 'letter' controversy.

A copy of a letter allegedly in the Mayor's letter head is circulating. In it the Mayor has requested CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan to give a priority list of candidates for vacancies in the Corporation.

The Mayor has maintained that she has not issued the alleged letter or signed on it. "I don't suspect anyone in my office either," said the Mayor.

"In my complaint to the CM, I have said there is a letter circulating in my name and that the truth behind it has to be probed," Arya Rajendran told mediapersons here on Sunday.

She also pointed out that in the wake of the letter, she is being targetted, both personally and as the Mayor of the city.

