CPM oligarchy prevails in Kerala, cadre masquerades as media, says Guv Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday once again voiced his displeasure of the ruling CPM government in Kerala, stringing one complaint after another.

Khan's remarks came in response to CPM's statement that it will ramp up attacks against him for misusing his post to create "a constitutional crisis".

"I'm not afraid. I'm simply performing my duties. The government is in the wrong here," Khan alleged, but not before making sure that MediaOne and Kairali - two channels which he labelled as 'cadre media' - were not among the crowd of reporters. "I will not speak to 'cadre media'," Khan said, implying that the two channels were pro-Left and catering to their agenda.

Then, Khan resumed his attack on CPM accusing them of weakening public institutions in the state by appointing unqualified and inefficient cadre members to top posts.

"A CPM oligarchy prevails in Kerala," the governor said. He made this remark while referring to the reports of a purported letter from the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's office asking for the "priority list" of CPM cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body.

"The letter which is being discussed in the press is not the first of its kind. Many such letters exist with people. They have become like an oligarchy in Kerala," Khan said.

He also claimed that the frustrated youngsters in Kerala, who can't seem to get a job in the state, have begun questioning the government about it.

He also said those people who he has appointed have no right to criticise him.

"Prime Minister appointed me. I have no right to criticise him. Likewise, those who I have appointed should not question me," Khan said.

Khan and the Kerala government had been at loggerheads with each other over a slew of issues, most notably the row over the appointments to state varsities.

Both had criticised the other for taking undue advantage of their post and intervening in matters not of their concern.

While Khan accused the CPM-led government of behaving like a terrorist organisation and paving way for the slow ruin of education in the state, the latter accused the Governor of harbouring political bias and creating a constitutional crisis to appease BJP and RSS overlords.