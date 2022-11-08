Kerala HC refuses to stay appointment of Dr Ciza Thomas as interim VC to tech varsity

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the appointment of Dr Ciza Thomas to the post of the interim Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The Kerala government had requested the court to stay the appointment.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had embarrassed the Pinarayi Vijayan Government by rejecting its nominee for the post of the interim Vice Chancellor and appointing a person of his choice.

Dr Ciza is the Joint Director of the Technical Education Department.

The Government had recommended the appointment of the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

The court has made the University Grants Commission (UGC) a party to the petition. It has also summoned all the opposite parties including the Chancellor to the hearing. Justice Devan Ramachandran will consider the petition on Friday.

Last month the Supreme Court had revoked the appointment of MS Rajashree as the VC, citing violation of the rules of the University Grants Commission in her appointment.

The institution still goes by its erstwhile name Kerala Technological University.