Woman battling for life after falling off moving bus at Nedumkandam

Nedumkandam: A 59-year-old woman was seriously injured after she fell from a moving bus here in Idukki district. She fell off through the open rear door soon after the bus hit a pothole.

Nedumkandam native Radhamani is undergoing treatment after she suffered injuries to her brain and skull.

The incident happened around 5.30am on Monday. Radhamani had boarded the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus from Chakkakanam, along with her husband E R Rajan, to go to Perumbavoor where their new house is under construction.

Radhamani, who boarded the bus through the front door, walked towards the rear looking for a vacant seat. As she neared a vacant seat near the back door, the bus moved forward but soon it bumped into a pothole, passengers who were witness said.

As the bus lurched, Radhamani lost her grip on the railing and fell near to the rear door. As the door was not closed, she was thrown off onto the road.

Not realising that a passenger had fallen off, the driver drove the bus for nearly 100 metre. Only after the other passengers raised an alarm, the bus was stopped.

Radhamani underwent an emergency surgery at a private hospital at Kattappana.