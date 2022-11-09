Court rejects bail plea of lady director who forced man to act in obscene film

Thiruvananthapuram: A court here rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the female director who has been accused of forcing a youth to act in an obscene film.

The complainant, who is an actor from Venganur in Thiruvananthapuram, approached the High Court on the grounds that he acted in the series without being given the correct information about the project. He added that this film, which was released on an OTT streaming platform, has made his life miserable.

In his petition, the young actor sought to stop the airing of the web series claiming that he was duped by the movie crew, including the director of the web series. He also asked the court to confiscate the footage.

According to the complaint, the actor was forced to act in a pornographic film under the pretence of being cast in a web series. But when it became clear that he was being cast in an adult film, the actor backtracked, irking the film's makers. Subsequently, they demanded Rs 5 lakh as compensation, forcing him to complete the rest of the shoot.